Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food. The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chipotles, cumin and allspice; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth and chicken. Cover, increase heat to high and bring to a simmer. Uncover and cook, turning the chicken occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 22 minutes. Skim any foam from the surface as the chicken cooks. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board. When cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bones and shred.

  • Meanwhile, add corn, zucchini and tomatoes to the pot; return to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 10 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken, salt, pepper and rice and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice to taste.

To make ahead

Cover and refrigerate, without the rice and lime juice, for up to 3 days. To serve, stir in rice and reheat, then stir in lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 37.6g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 6.5g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 45.1mg; vitamin a iu 489.9IU; vitamin c 17.2mg; folate 49mcg; calcium 39.8mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 79.9mg; potassium 762.7mg; sodium 497.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
