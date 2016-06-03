Classic Chicken Soup
Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate, without the noodles and parsley, for up to 3 days. To serve, stir in noodles and reheat, then stir in parsley.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 5.3g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 45.1mg; vitamin a iu 6323.8IU; vitamin c 13mg; folate 42.1mcg; calcium 57.4mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 36.8mg; potassium 607.2mg; sodium 559.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat