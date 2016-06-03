Classic Chicken Soup

Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

1 hr
1 hr
8
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add thyme and bay leaf; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth and chicken. Cover, increase heat to high and bring to a simmer. Uncover and cook, turning the chicken occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 22 minutes. Skim any foam from the surface as the chicken cooks. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board. When cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bones and shred.

  • Meanwhile, add celery, carrots and peas to the pot; return to a simmer. Cook until the vegetables are tender, 4 to 10 minutes. Stir in the shredded chicken, salt, pepper and noodles and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in parsley.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate, without the noodles and parsley, for up to 3 days. To serve, stir in noodles and reheat, then stir in parsley.

Nutrition Facts

1 1/2 cups
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 5.3g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 45.1mg; vitamin a iu 6323.8IU; vitamin c 13mg; folate 42.1mcg; calcium 57.4mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 36.8mg; potassium 607.2mg; sodium 559.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat
