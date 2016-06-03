Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts
This hearty grilled chicken salad recipe highlights the classic combination of sharp Cheddar and sweet crunchy apples. For a fabulous starter anytime you entertain, simply skip the chicken.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 cups salad, 3 oz. chicken & 1 cheese toast
Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 10.3g; fat 18.7g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 77.1mg; vitamin a iu 2664.1IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 171.8mcg; calcium 174.3mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 48.3mg; potassium 672.6mg; sodium 553.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat