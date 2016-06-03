Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts

This hearty grilled chicken salad recipe highlights the classic combination of sharp Cheddar and sweet crunchy apples. For a fabulous starter anytime you entertain, simply skip the chicken.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

Recipe Summary

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, about 15 minutes total. Grill baguette slices over the coolest part of the grill until toasted on the bottom, 1 to 3 minutes. Turn over, sprinkle with cheese and cook until the cheese melts, 1 to 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, mustard and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add escarole, apples and onion; toss to coat.

  • Slice the chicken. Divide the salad among 4 plates, top each with some chicken and serve with the cheese toasts.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 cups salad, 3 oz. chicken & 1 cheese toast
Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 10.3g; fat 18.7g; saturated fat 4.6g; cholesterol 77.1mg; vitamin a iu 2664.1IU; vitamin c 12.1mg; folate 171.8mcg; calcium 174.3mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 48.3mg; potassium 672.6mg; sodium 553.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat
