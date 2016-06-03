Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
14 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Marinade
Curry

Directions

  • To prepare marinade: Combine yogurt, ginger, garlic, 2 teaspoons ghee (or oil), 1/2 teaspoon salt, turmeric and crushed red pepper in a medium bowl. Add goat (or lamb) and vigorously massage the marinade into each piece by hand. Cover and marinate for at least 12 and up to 24 hours.

  • To prepare curry: Remove the marinating goat (or lamb) from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

  • Toast coriander, cumin and fennel seeds in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until very fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool slightly. Grind to a fine powder in a clean coffee grinder or mortar and pestle.

  • Wipe out the pot, add ghee (or oil) and heat over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring frequently, until most of the liquid has evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the ground seeds, garam masala and salt and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Add the goat (and all of the marinade). Pour in broth, stirring to scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Uncover and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the meat is very tender and the sauce is reduced, about 1 hour more. Serve topped with cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Marinate the goat (Step 1) for up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 9.5g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 4.2g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 9.5g; cholesterol 103.3mg; vitamin a iu 1080.9IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; folate 24.4mcg; calcium 76.2mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 24mg; potassium 753mg; sodium 553mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 3 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat

