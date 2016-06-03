Dan Dan Noodles with Seitan, Shiitake Mushrooms & Napa Cabbage

I looked everywhere for buckwheat noodles, then figured out that Soba Noodles are buckwheat noodles; Soba Noodles are in the oriental section of most grocery stores. I also couldn't find the dark soy sauce, but looked up a substitute online and discovered that regular soy sauce can be substituted for dark, so I used low sodium instead. Finally, I didn't add the chili oil, I thought it might make it too spicy for my family. I loved the texture of the Soba Noodles. It had great flavor with just the right amount of kick to it. I will definitely make this again.