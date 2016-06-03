Dan Dan Noodles with Spinach & Walnuts

In this riff on Asian dan dan noodles, spinach and red bell peppers are tossed with a sesame-chile-soy sauce and topped with walnuts. If you want to bump up the protein, add tofu, seitan or even chopped egg.

Dirk Van Susteren
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine broth, 1 scallion, ginger, sesame oil and pepper in a medium saucepan. Bring just to a boil over high heat. Stir and set aside for 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook spinach for 1 minute. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a colander (leave the water in the pot) and drain, pressing on the spinach to remove excess water. Add noodles to the boiling water and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse well. Chop the spinach. Gently combine the noodles and spinach in a large shallow serving bowl, separating the spinach so it doesn't clump together.

  • Place the saucepan of broth over medium heat. Add sesame paste (or tahini), soy sauce, chile oil and sugar; whisk until thoroughly combined. Bring to a low boil and remove from heat.

  • Pour the sauce over the noodles. Top with bell pepper, walnuts, sesame seeds and the remaining 3 scallions. Toss together at the table before serving.

Tips

Any type of flat wheat noodle can be used for this recipe; for the most authentic taste and texture, seek out a Chinese brand of noodles from an Asian market or a supermarket with a large selection of ingredients used in Chinese cooking.

Look for Chinese sesame paste--similar to tahini with a more prominent roasted-sesame flavor--in Asian markets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 15.7g; carbohydrates 54.1g; dietary fiber 6.8g; sugars 3.2g; fat 24.8g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 5162.8IU; vitamin c 41.2mg; folate 305.2mcg; calcium 149.1mg; iron 5.2mg; magnesium 126mg; potassium 566.8mg; sodium 347.3mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 4 1/2 fat
