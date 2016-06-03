Dan Dan Noodles with Spinach & Walnuts
In this riff on Asian dan dan noodles, spinach and red bell peppers are tossed with a sesame-chile-soy sauce and topped with walnuts. If you want to bump up the protein, add tofu, seitan or even chopped egg.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Any type of flat wheat noodle can be used for this recipe; for the most authentic taste and texture, seek out a Chinese brand of noodles from an Asian market or a supermarket with a large selection of ingredients used in Chinese cooking.
Look for Chinese sesame paste--similar to tahini with a more prominent roasted-sesame flavor--in Asian markets.
Nutrition Facts
3 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 4 1/2 fat