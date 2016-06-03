Dan Dan Noodles with Chicken & Baby Bok Choy

In this Asian dan dan peanut noodle recipe, Chinese black vinegar lends authentic flavor to the creamy sauce. If you can't find baby bok choy, use about 1 pound of mature bok choy sliced into 1- to 2-inch strips. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha, if desired.

Dirk Van Susteren
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

1 hr
6

  • Combine chicken, 1 cup broth and 1 tablespoon ginger in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a simmer, and cook, turning once or twice, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees F, about 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board (reserve the poaching liquid). When cool enough to handle, shred the chicken and set aside.

  • Add peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, chile oil, sugar and the remaining 1/4 cup broth to the reserved poaching liquid; whisk until well combined. Set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse well.

  • Heat a 14-inch flat-bottom carbon-steel wok or large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut (or canola) oil and swirl to coat. When the first puff of smoke appears, add the remaining 2 tablespoons ginger, garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, until very fragrant but not browned, 10 to 20 seconds. Stir the garlic mixture into the peanut sauce in the saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat, then remove from heat.

  • Place the wok over high heat. Add the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut (or canola) oil and swirl to coat. When the first puff of smoke appears, add bok choy and cook, stirring, until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Add the noodles to the bok choy and gently toss to combine. Transfer to a large shallow serving bowl. Top the noodles with the chicken. Reheat the peanut sauce, if desired, and pour over the noodles. Drizzle sesame oil over the top and sprinkle with scallions and sesame seeds. Toss together at the table before serving.

Chinese black vinegar (sometimes labeled Chingkiang vinegar) has a rich, smoky flavor. Look for it in Asian markets. Try it in Chinese sauces for noodles and stir-fries.

Any type of flat wheat noodle can be used for this recipe; for the most authentic taste and texture, seek out a Chinese brand of noodles from an Asian market or a supermarket with a large selection of ingredients used in Chinese cooking.

1 2/3 cups
473 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 2.2g; fat 19.5g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 26.1mg; vitamin a iu 3260.9IU; vitamin c 21.8mg; folate 204.4mcg; calcium 126.6mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 58.5mg; potassium 528.8mg; sodium 279.6mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
3 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
