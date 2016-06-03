Dan Dan Noodles with Pork & Snow Peas

In this Asian dan dan noodle recipe, lean pork loin and snow peas are stir-fried and tossed with a chile-soy sauce. Topped with peanuts and sesame seeds, this Chinese noodle recipe is a healthy, homemade alternative to takeout.

Dirk Van Susteren
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce, rice wine (or sherry), cornstarch and 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil in a medium bowl. Cut pork into 1/4-inch-thick slices, then into matchsticks 1/8 to 1/4 inch wide. Add the pork to the marinade; stir to coat. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, whisk broth, chile oil, dark soy sauce, sugar and pepper with the remaining 4 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce and 2 teaspoons sesame oil in a small bowl until well combined. Set aside.

  • About 10 minutes before the pork is done marinating, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add snow peas; cook just until bright green and still crisp, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer with a slotted spoon to a colander (leave the water in the pot) and immediately rinse with cold water. Add noodles to the boiling water and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse well.

  • Heat a 14-inch flat-bottom carbon-steel wok or large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add peanut (or canola) oil and swirl to coat. When the first puff of smoke appears, transfer the pork to the wok with a slotted spoon (discard the marinade). Cook, stirring often, until just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Add the noodles and snow peas to the pork and gently toss to combine. Transfer to a large shallow serving bowl. Whisk the reserved sauce and pour it over the noodles. Sprinkle with peanuts, sesame seeds and scallions. Toss together at the table before serving.

Tips

Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking to flavor sauces, marinades and stir-fries. Look for it in Asian markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.

Dark soy sauce (sometimes called black soy sauce) is thicker than regular soy sauce with a touch of sweetness. Look for it in Asian markets or make a substitute by combining a bit of regular soy sauce with a tiny bit of molasses.

Any type of flat wheat noodle can be used for this recipe; for the most authentic taste and texture, seek out a Chinese brand of noodles from an Asian market or a supermarket with a large selection of ingredients used in Chinese cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 26.2g; carbohydrates 49.4g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 2.9g; fat 17.6g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 39.7mg; vitamin a iu 461.7IU; vitamin c 22.7mg; folate 193.9mcg; calcium 82.6mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 78.5mg; potassium 460.2mg; sodium 451.9mg; thiamin 1mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 3 fat
