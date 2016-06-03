Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

45 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine protein powder, almond meal, oat flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a blender; pulse until fully mixed. Add eggs, buttermilk (reduce to 1/2 cup if using whey protein), oil and vanilla; pulse, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed, until combined. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Coat a large nonstick skillet or griddle with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat.

  • Make about 3 pancakes at a time, using 1/4 cup batter per pancake; reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the edges are dry, 1 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, 1 to 3 minutes more. Repeat with the remaining batter, using more cooking spray and reducing the heat as needed. Serve warm.

Tips

Oat flour is made from finely milled whole oats. It's a good source of dietary fiber and whole grains. Try it in place of a portion of other flour in recipes like pancakes, quick breads and muffins. Look for it with other whole-grain flours or near gluten-free flours. Or make your own, grind old-fashioned rolled oats in a blender or food processor until they are the texture of flour.

2 (3-inch) pancakes
334 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 6.2g; fat 18.6g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 94.8mg; vitamin a iu 158.5IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 261.1mg; iron 10mg; magnesium 56.1mg; potassium 220.4mg; sodium 595.9mg; thiamin 1.4mg; added sugar 3g.
1 starch, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 3 fat
