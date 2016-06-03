Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes
Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Oat flour is made from finely milled whole oats. It's a good source of dietary fiber and whole grains. Try it in place of a portion of other flour in recipes like pancakes, quick breads and muffins. Look for it with other whole-grain flours or near gluten-free flours. Or make your own, grind old-fashioned rolled oats in a blender or food processor until they are the texture of flour.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 3 fat