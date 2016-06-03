Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

Tasty guilt-free pancake recipe, and easily adaptable! This was a really great starter recipe that I was able to adapt for my preferences, without messing up the texture or taste of the pancakes. I used ground sunflower seeds instead of protein powder, almond-coconut milk and cocoa powder instead of buttermilk (the cocoa activates the baking soda -- lemon juice also works), and a lower quantity of maple syrup instead of sugar to make this even lower-glycemic and free of dairy and artificial protein powders. The seeds vs. protein powder required less liquid like the whey protein suggested amount. I was having a chocolate-craving day so I also added walnuts and dark chocolate chips for a special treat. Tasted amazing, and one of the few alternative pancake recipes I've found where the texture is perfectly pancake-like despite a lack of flour -- husband-approved! These left my pancake craving satisfied while leaving me feeling amazing and energized rather than bloated. Pros: Healthy, gluten-free, good texture, good flavor, easily adapted