Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

5 mins
1

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

1 3/4 cups
402 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 37.4g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 14.4g; fat 21.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; vitamin a iu 568.8IU; vitamin c 8.8mg; folate 37.2mcg; calcium 410.9mg; iron 10.1mg; magnesium 140.4mg; potassium 867.1mg; sodium 375.7mg; thiamin 1.3mg.
1 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 lean meat, 1 high-fat meat, 2 1/2 fat
