Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits

In this vegetarian white bean potpie recipe, kale and hearty white beans are topped with easy, homemade chive biscuits. If desired, add a little shredded Gruyère or Cheddar cheese to the biscuit dough.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015; updated December 2022

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or similar-size 2-quart baking dish) with cooking spray.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrot and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic, thyme and rosemary; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add kale; cook, stirring often, until tender and wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup flour and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir in broth, increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in beans and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan.

  • To prepare biscuits: Whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender or your fingertips, cut or rub butter into the dry ingredients. Stir in chives. Add buttermilk and stir until just combined. Form the dough into 6 biscuits and place on top of the vegetable mixture. Lightly brush with the remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Place the potpie on a baking sheet.

  • Bake until the biscuits are lightly browned and the filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.

Try white whole-wheat flour in place of all-purpose flour in baked goods. It's made from hard white wheat berries, which makes it lighter in color and flavor than regular whole-wheat flour, but with the same nutritional properties. Look for it near other whole-grain flours. For the best flavor, store it airtight in the freezer.

Cut down on dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Prepare through Step 2; refrigerate for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before finishing.

about 1 1/4 cups filling & 1 biscuit
277 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 7.8g; sugars 4.8g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 4.7g; cholesterol 16.1mg; vitamin a iu 4221.6IU; vitamin c 30.5mg; folate 92.3mcg; calcium 162.3mg; iron 4.9mg; magnesium 19.5mg; potassium 457.4mg; sodium 550mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 2 1/2 fat
