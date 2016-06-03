Butternut Squash & Black Bean Tostadas

The butternut squash-and-black bean base in these healthy vegetarian tostadas has a mild, sweet-spicy flavor thanks to ancho chile powder. If you can't find ancho chile powder, other mildly spicy chili powder can be used. Serve with your favorite hot sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

total:

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring about 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add squash, cover and steam until very tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons chile powder and salt. Mash until mostly smooth; cover to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, combine beans, scallions, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon oil, cumin and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon chile powder in a medium bowl. Toss lettuce with the remaining 1 tablespoon each lime juice and oil in another bowl.

  • Spread about 1/4 cup squash on each tostada. Top each with about 3 tablespoons of the bean mixture, 1/4 cup lettuce and 1 tablespoon cheese. Sprinkle with pepitas.

Tips

Precut butternut squash is usually sold in a 20-ounce package of large cubes (5 cups of 1- to 2-inch pieces) or in a 16-ounce package of smaller diced squash (3 cups of 1/2-inch pieces). If you can only find the smaller cubes for this recipe, you'll need to buy two 16-ounce packages to have 5 total cups of squash and reduce the roasting time by 5 to 10 minutes. Or, you can prep your own cubes of squash from a whole, peeled and seeded butternut squash.

You can make your own tostadas using fresh corn tortillas. Heat about 1/2 inch canola, peanut or avocado oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add a corn tortilla and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and cook until crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Repeat until all tortillas are cooked, reducing heat, if necessary, to prevent the oil from smoking or splattering.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tostadas
Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 51.3g; dietary fiber 10.8g; sugars 8.2g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; vitamin a iu 18702.8IU; vitamin c 38.2mg; folate 142.9mcg; calcium 247.1mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 128.3mg; potassium 1019.5mg; sodium 674mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat
