Butternut Squash & Black Bean Tostadas

I can't believe how good this was I usually avoid recipes that don't have reviews, but this sounded pretty good. I pretty much followed the recipe, except instead of tossing the lettuce with oil & lime juice, I skipped the oil and just squeezed a little bit of fresh lime juice on top. I also made my own tostadas by pan frying corn tortillas in a small amount of oil. I figured these changes lowered the calorie and fat content. I thought I might add garlic to the recipe, but figured I'd try a serving first, and found it really didn't need it. It was also so quick and easy to make, even though I didn't use precut squash. It really doesn't get much better than this, especially for a super busy student! Pros: Quick & Easy