Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage

Butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one sheet pan in this super-easy dinner. We're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple sausage, but you can pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2015

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Combine squash, Brussels sprouts, onion, garlic, oil, rosemary, sage, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes.

  • Stir the vegetables and place sausages on the pan. Continue roasting, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are tender, 20 to 25 minutes more.

Tips

Precut butternut squash is usually sold in a 20-ounce package of large cubes (5 cups of 1- to 2-inch pieces) or in a 16-ounce package of smaller diced squash (3 cups of 1/2-inch pieces). If you can only find the smaller cubes for this recipe, you'll need to buy two 16-ounce packages to have 5 total cups of squash and reduce the roasting time by 5 to 10 minutes. Or, you can prep your own cubes of squash from a whole, peeled and seeded butternut squash.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups vegetables & 1 sausage
Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 33.6g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 8g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 60mg; vitamin a iu 15866IU; vitamin c 120.3mg; folate 108.4mcg; calcium 131mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 77.9mg; potassium 972mg; sodium 599mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
