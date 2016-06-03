Sherry-Walnut Vinaigrette
Using roasted walnut oil in this healthy vinaigrette recipe gives this dressing a nutty flavor. Look for walnut oil near other specialty oils in your grocery store.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
164 calories; carbohydrates 0.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 1.8IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 1.5mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 7.8mg; sodium 280.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 fat