Sherry-Walnut Vinaigrette

Using roasted walnut oil in this healthy vinaigrette recipe gives this dressing a nutty flavor. Look for walnut oil near other specialty oils in your grocery store.

Joyce Goldstein

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well combined.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
164 calories; carbohydrates 0.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 18.1g; saturated fat 1.7g; vitamin a iu 1.8IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; folate 0.8mcg; calcium 1.5mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 7.8mg; sodium 280.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022