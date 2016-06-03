Mint Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This brightly flavored lemon-mint vinaigrette recipe is an ideal dressing for mixed green salads or grain salads, such a quinoa or freekah, topped with fresh fruit.

Joyce Goldstein

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine mint and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Let steep for about 10 minutes. Strain into a large bowl, pressing on the leaves to extract all the liquid. You should have about 3 tablespoons liquid after straining. Add oil, vinegar, honey and salt; whisk until well combined.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2-Tbsp.
Per Serving:
118 calories; carbohydrates 1.5g; sugars 1.1g; fat 12.5g; saturated fat 1.8g; vitamin a iu 0.5IU; vitamin c 3mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 0.8mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 10.4mg; sodium 93.8mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022