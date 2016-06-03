Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette

To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.

Joyce Goldstein

10 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub oregano with your hands to release its oils, then toast it in a small dry skillet over low heat for a minute or two. Add oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper and heat until just warm, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl and whisk until well combined.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature before using.

2 Tbsp.
133 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.2g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.1g; fat 14.1g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 20IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 20.9mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 4.1mg; potassium 24.9mg; sodium 106.6mg.
3 fat
