Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Blueberry-Balsamic Jam

Halloumi, a firm Greek cheese, can be cooked on the grill or in a skillet without melting all over the place. In this healthy appetizer recipe, it's paired with tangy and sweet blueberry jam. The berry jam recipe makes enough so you'll have leftovers for your morning toast or for a spectacular peanut butter and jelly.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice, thyme and pepper in a shallow dish. Add halloumi and turn to coat. Let marinate at room temperature, turning once, for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine blueberries, vinegar, honey and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until very thick and jamlike, 12 to 15 minutes for fresh berries, 20 to 30 minutes for frozen. Remove from heat.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the halloumi until warm and well marked, about 2 minutes per side. Use a metal spatula to help loosen the cheese from the grill before flipping it. Serve the cheese with the jam.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate jam (Step 2) for up to 1 week. Serve at room temperature.

Oiling a grill rack before you grill helps prevent foods from sticking. Once the grill is heated, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice cheese & 1 Tbsp. jam
Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 8.4g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 6.5g; fat 8.2g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 20.3mg; vitamin a iu 23.8IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 37mg; sodium 320.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022