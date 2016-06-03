Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Blueberry-Balsamic Jam
Halloumi, a firm Greek cheese, can be cooked on the grill or in a skillet without melting all over the place. In this healthy appetizer recipe, it's paired with tangy and sweet blueberry jam. The berry jam recipe makes enough so you'll have leftovers for your morning toast or for a spectacular peanut butter and jelly.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate jam (Step 2) for up to 1 week. Serve at room temperature.
Oiling a grill rack before you grill helps prevent foods from sticking. Once the grill is heated, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Serving Size:1 slice cheese & 1 Tbsp. jam
124 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 8.4g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 6.5g; fat 8.2g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 20.3mg; vitamin a iu 23.8IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 37mg; sodium 320.3mg.
3 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat