Edamame Hummus Wrap for Two

This edamame hummus recipe makes just enough for two wraps, but the hummus is so good, you might want to double it and tuck it away in your fridge for snacking.

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine edamame, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon oil, tahini, garlic, cumin, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and salt in a food processor. Pulse until fairly smooth.

  • Whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and oil with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add cabbage, bell pepper, scallion and parsley; toss to coat.

  • Spread half of the edamame hummus across the lower third of each tortilla and top each with half of the cabbage mixture. Roll closed. Cut in half to serve, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate hummus (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Eat neat: Keeping the filling inside a wrap or burrito can be a challenge, especially if you're on the go. That's why we recommend wrapping your burrito in foil so you can pick it up and eat it without losing the filling, peeling back the foil as you go.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 wrap
Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 35.4g; dietary fiber 8.3g; sugars 4.2g; fat 23.1g; saturated fat 3.2g; vitamin a iu 1161.5IU; vitamin c 51.7mg; folate 303.9mcg; calcium 101.6mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 97mg; potassium 631.9mg; sodium 479.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 3 1/2 fat
