Indian Edamame Quinoa Burgers

This bunless quinoa burger recipe with an easy yogurt sauce is a staff favorite. Experiment with different seasonings in place of the ginger and garam masala‚ such as garlic and cumin for Middle Eastern flair or garlic and chili powder for a Southwestern spin. Serve with a spinach salad and naan or chapati bread.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

35 mins
4

  • Combine quinoa and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes.

  • Transfer the quinoa to a food processor; add edamame, 2 chopped scallions, egg, ginger, garam masala, 1/2 teaspoon salt and cayenne. Pulse until well combined. Form into four 3 1/2-inch patties (a generous 1/2 cup each).

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; swirl to coat the pan. Reduce heat to medium and add the burgers. Cook until browned on one side, 3 to 4 minutes. Carefully turn them over, swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and brown the other side, 3 to 4 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, combine yogurt, cucumber, cilantro (if using), pepper and the remaining scallion and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Serve the burgers on a tomato slice with the yogurt sauce.

Make Ahead Tip: Individually wrap and freeze cooked burgers for up to 3 months. Unwrap and bake frozen burgers on an oiled baking sheet at 375°F for 20 minutes, turning once.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

1 burger, 1 tomato slice & 1/4 cup sauce
285 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 28.7g; dietary fiber 6.3g; sugars 9.1g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 49.3mg; vitamin a iu 1438.7IU; vitamin c 22mg; folate 251.8mcg; calcium 161.3mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 105.5mg; potassium 821.6mg; sodium 427.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 2 fat
