Edamame Hummus Wrap

Made with protein-rich edamame instead of chickpeas, this easy hummus recipe is the perfect vegetarian filling for a grab-and-go wrap. Or double the recipe and use the hummus for a healthy snack with cut-up vegetables.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

35 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine edamame, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons oil, tahini, garlic, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and salt in a food processor. Pulse until fairly smooth.

  • Whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and oil with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Add cabbage, bell pepper, scallion and parsley; toss to coat. Spread about 1/2 cup of the edamame hummus across the lower third of each tortilla and top with about 1/2 cup of the cabbage mixture. Roll closed. Cut in half to serve, if desired.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate hummus (Step 1) for up to 3 days.

Eat neat: Keeping the filling inside a wrap or burrito can be a challenge, especially if you're on the go. That's why we recommend wrapping your burrito in foil so you can pick it up and eat it without losing the filling, peeling back the foil as you go.

1 wrap
339 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 35.4g; dietary fiber 8.4g; sugars 4.2g; fat 19.6g; saturated fat 2.7g; vitamin a iu 1320.2IU; vitamin c 53.9mg; folate 306.7mcg; calcium 103.5mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 98mg; potassium 641.2mg; sodium 480.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 3 fat
