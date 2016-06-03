Tomatillo Ranch Dressing

Raw tomatillos replace the tang usually provided by buttermilk in this creamy salad dressing recipe. Toss with your favorite greens or serve with crudités or roasted potato wedges.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

10 mins
16

  • Combine tomatillos, shallot, garlic, yogurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, Worcestershire, salt and pepper in a food processor (or blender). Pulse until mostly smooth. Add parsley and dill; pulse, stopping to scrape down the sides once or twice, until well combined.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

2-Tbsp.
30 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.1g; fat 1.5g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 2.2mg; vitamin a iu 132.9IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 3.8mcg; calcium 14.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 5mg; potassium 64.5mg; sodium 104.1mg.
1/2 fat
