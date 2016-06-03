Peruvian Beef Kebabs with Grilled Corn

In this healthy kebab recipe, ancho chile powder, made from dried poblano chiles, is used for a slightly spicier and smokier flavor than regular chili powder. Serve alongside fresh tomato wedges for an easy weeknight dinner or arrange on a platter at your next cookout.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine garlic, 3 tablespoons oil, vinegar, chile powder, cumin, oregano and 1 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Add beef; stir until well coated. Let stand at room temperature, stirring frequently, for at least 15 minutes or marinate in the refrigerator for up to 4 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. (No grill? Preheat broiler to high and follow the broiler variation for Step 4.)

  • Microwave potatoes on High until almost tender, 1 to 2 minutes. When cool enough to handle, cut into 1/2-inch slices. Toss the potatoes, onion, 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Thread the beef, potatoes and onion alternately onto four 12-inch skewers. Coat corn with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and sprinkle with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

  • Grill the skewers and corn, turning once or twice, until the vegetables are tender and charred in spots, 6 to 8 minutes total. Serve the beef skewers with the corn. (Broiler variation: Place skewers and corn on an oiled broiler pan or a wire rack set on a large baking sheet. Broil until starting to brown, 3 to 6 minutes per side.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Marinate beef in the refrigerator (Step 1) for up to 4 hours.

Equipment: Four 12-inch skewers

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 skewer & 1 ear of corn
Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 7.6g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 67.9mg; vitamin a iu 500.2IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 55.7mcg; calcium 31.4mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 64.2mg; potassium 741.9mg; sodium 527.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022