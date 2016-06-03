Peruvian Beef Kebabs with Grilled Corn
In this healthy kebab recipe, ancho chile powder, made from dried poblano chiles, is used for a slightly spicier and smokier flavor than regular chili powder. Serve alongside fresh tomato wedges for an easy weeknight dinner or arrange on a platter at your next cookout.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Gallery
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Marinate beef in the refrigerator (Step 1) for up to 4 hours.
Equipment: Four 12-inch skewers
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 skewer & 1 ear of corn
Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 7.6g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 67.9mg; vitamin a iu 500.2IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 55.7mcg; calcium 31.4mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 64.2mg; potassium 741.9mg; sodium 527.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat