Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs

Lemon-oregano marinade amps up tofu in this ratatouille-inspired vegetarian kebab recipe. Serve with whole-wheat orzo tossed with olive oil and herbs, or in a wrap with yogurt sauce.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat tofu dry; cut into 1-inch cubes. Mix 1 tablespoon oil, lemon zest and juice, oregano and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the tofu; marinate, stirring occasionally, for at least 10 minutes and up to 1 day.

  • Preheat grill to medium. (No grill? Preheat broiler to high and follow the broiler variation for Step 4.)

  • Meanwhile, toss tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion with the remaining 3 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Thread the vegetables and the tofu alternately onto eight 10- to 12-inch skewers. Add tomato paste to the marinade in the bowl and whisk to combine. Brush the tops of the skewers with about half of the marinade mixture.

  • Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the skewers, marinade-side up, until the vegetables and tofu are starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn them over, brush with the remaining marinade and continue grilling until the vegetables are lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes more. (Broiler variation: Place skewers, marinade-side up, on an oiled broiler pan or a wire rack set on a large baking sheet. Broil until starting to brown, 5 to 6 minutes; turn over, brush with the remaining marinade and broil 5 to 6 minutes more.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 3, loosely cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Equipment: Eight 10- to 12-inch skewers

Oiling a grill rack before you grill helps prevent foods from sticking. Once the grill is heated, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 skewers
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 14.3g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 7.5g; fat 18.7g; saturated fat 2.9g; vitamin a iu 878.6IU; vitamin c 81.1mg; folate 63.8mcg; calcium 235.3mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 69.5mg; potassium 720.5mg; sodium 375.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 3 fat
