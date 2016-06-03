Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs

Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Grill the skewers, marinade-side up, until the vegetables and tofu are starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn them over, brush with the remaining marinade and continue grilling until the vegetables are lightly charred, 3 to 5 minutes more. (Broiler variation: Place skewers, marinade-side up, on an oiled broiler pan or a wire rack set on a large baking sheet. Broil until starting to brown, 5 to 6 minutes; turn over, brush with the remaining marinade and broil 5 to 6 minutes more.)