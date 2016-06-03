Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Stir-Fry

Serve this lightly spicy, colorful vegetable side recipe with grilled shrimp or salmon. You can also use snow peas or a mix of the two.

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

  • Whisk soy sauce, vinegar, sesame seeds and chile-garlic sauce in a large bowl; place near the stove. Place a large carbon-steel wok or large skillet over high heat until very hot. Swirl in oil and add snap peas and tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and stir-fry until the peas are tender-crisp and the tomatoes are softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the soy sauce mixture; toss to combine.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 cup
127 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 10.6g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 5.4g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; vitamin a iu 1556.7IU; vitamin c 62mg; folate 49.3mcg; calcium 67.6mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 39.5mg; potassium 385.7mg; sodium 347.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
