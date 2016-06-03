Chicken French Dip Sandwiches

In this healthy recipe makeover, chicken breast replaces sliced beef and we skip cheese for a healthier, but still delicious dunkable French dip sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad or a vinegary slaw.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut chicken breasts in half horizontally. Cover with plastic wrap and pound with a smooth meat mallet or a heavy pan to an even 1/4-inch thickness. Sprinkle with poultry seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook until browned and no longer pink in the middle, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean cutting board; cover to keep warm.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Cook onion and mushrooms over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until light brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add sherry and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in broth, Worcestershire and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil and cook until the liquid is reduced slightly, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cut baguette into 4 portions and slice horizontally. Pull out the soft inner bread; brush the insides with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Toast on a baking sheet in the oven for about 10 minutes.

  • To serve, strain the liquid from the mushroom mixture for dipping. Slice the chicken into strips. Divide the chicken and mushrooms among the baguette pieces to make 4 sandwiches. Serve with the dip.

Tips

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 sandwich with 1/4 cup dip
Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 45.9g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 3.6g; fat 15.2g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 25.1IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 18.6mcg; calcium 31.1mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 32.8mg; potassium 536.8mg; sodium 771.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat
