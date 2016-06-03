Chicken French Dip Sandwiches
In this healthy recipe makeover, chicken breast replaces sliced beef and we skip cheese for a healthier, but still delicious dunkable French dip sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad or a vinegary slaw.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich with 1/4 cup dip
Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 45.9g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 3.6g; fat 15.2g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 62.7mg; vitamin a iu 25.1IU; vitamin c 3.8mg; folate 18.6mcg; calcium 31.1mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 32.8mg; potassium 536.8mg; sodium 771.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
2 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 2 fat