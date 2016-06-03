Wild Mushroom Soup

This creamless—but creamy—mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.

Cathy Whims
EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Photographer / Victor Protasio, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke

45 mins
1 hr 15 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • If using fresh morels, cut in half and briefly swish in a large bowl of tepid water. Drain and repeat to remove all the dirt. Gently but thoroughly pat dry, then coarsely chop. (If using dried morels, soak in 2 cups warm water for 30 minutes. Strain in a cheesecloth-lined sieve and reserve the soaking liquid. Add enough broth to the soaking liquid to equal 5 cups. Coarsely chop the morels and creminis.)

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add carrot, celery and onion; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for 30 seconds. Add Marsala and cook for 1 minute more.

  • Add the broth, the fresh mushrooms (and dried, if using), potato, thyme, salt and crushed red pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until the potato is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Puree the soup with an immersion blender or in a regular blender or food processor. Stir in pepper. Serve the soup garnished with parsley and a drizzle of oil, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Marsala, a fortified wine from Sicily, is a flavorful addition to many sauces. Don't use the “cooking Marsala” sold in many supermarkets--it can be surprisingly high in sodium. Instead, purchase Marsala that's sold with other fortified wines in your wine or liquor store. An opened bottle can be stored in a cool, dry place for months.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

3/4 cup
108 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 11.2g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 2g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 1473.9IU; vitamin c 5.8mg; folate 13.5mcg; calcium 38.4mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 18.1mg; potassium 443.1mg; sodium 426.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fat, 1 vegetable
