Golden Beet, Green Bean & Fennel Salad with Scallops
Lemony seared scallops and a walnut vinaigrette top this healthy dinner salad. When shopping for scallops, avoid those treated with sodium tripolyphosphate (STP); it can make them mushy and the scallops won't brown properly. Some scallops have a small white muscle on the side; remove it before cooking.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare beans, beets & vinaigrette; refrigerate in separate containers for up to 1 day. Bring to room temperature before assembling the salad
For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts and seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 4 fat