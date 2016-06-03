Golden Beet, Green Bean & Fennel Salad with Scallops

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Lemony seared scallops and a walnut vinaigrette top this healthy dinner salad. When shopping for scallops, avoid those treated with sodium tripolyphosphate (STP); it can make them mushy and the scallops won't brown properly. Some scallops have a small white muscle on the side; remove it before cooking.

Joyce Goldstein
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Walnut Vinaigrette
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare vinaigrette: Whisk walnut oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare salad: Place beets in a medium saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse with cold water to cool slightly. Peel and slice the beets.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add green beans and cook until tender-crisp, 3 to 6 minutes. Rinse with cold water to cool slightly. Drain, then pat dry.

  • Break walnut halves into pieces still large enough to pick up with a fork. Add the walnuts and beets to the vinaigrette and let marinate for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the green beans, greens, fennel and basil to the bowl; toss to combine. Divide the salad among 6 plates.

  • Pat scallops dry and sprinkle both sides with lemon zest and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the scallops until golden, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Top each salad with 3 scallops.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare beans, beets & vinaigrette; refrigerate in separate containers for up to 1 day. Bring to room temperature before assembling the salad

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts and seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups salad & 3 scallops
Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 19.3g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 7.7g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 22.7mg; vitamin a iu 2751.1IU; vitamin c 25.6mg; folate 213.6mcg; calcium 106.1mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 83.8mg; potassium 902.4mg; sodium 650.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 lean meat, 4 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022