Lemon Glaze

This all-purpose lemon glaze recipe is just right for adding a touch more sweetness to scones or muffins. It makes a modest amount--just 1/3 cup--enough to glaze a dozen treats with about 1 teaspoon each. If you want to glaze a cake, double the recipe. For a more neutral flavor, opt for milk, and/or for a hint of vanilla, add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

5 mins
15

  • Whisk sugar and lemon juice (or milk) in a small bowl until smooth. Adjust consistency with a little more sugar or liquid as desired.

1 tsp.
30 calories; carbohydrates 7.7g; sugars 7.4g; vitamin a iu 0.2IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 0.5mcg; calcium 0.2mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 2.8mg; sodium 0.2mg; added sugar 7g.
1/2 other carbohydrate
