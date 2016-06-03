Green Chicken Curry for Two

Add sweet potato to the pan and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add coconut milk, curry paste, fish sauce, bok choy and green beans; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juice to the pan and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in basil and lime juice.