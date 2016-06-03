Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage

A mix of roasted cabbage and red onion is topped with melted cheese for a divine side to steak in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad or toasted and lightly buttered bread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

35 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Combine onions, cabbage, 2 tablespoons oil, thyme and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring twice, until the vegetables are tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • About 10 minutes before the vegetables are done, pat steak dry and cut into 4 equal portions. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until very hot, but not smoking. Add the steaks and cook until browned on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes. Turn over, reduce heat to medium-low and cook to desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a plate and loosely cover with foil.

  • Push the vegetables into 4 mounds. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons cheese on each and return to the oven until melted, about 2 minutes. Serve the steaks with the vegetables.

3 oz. steak & 1 1/4 cups vegetables
352 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 13.9g; dietary fiber 4.6g; sugars 6.9g; fat 20.8g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 75.1mg; vitamin a iu 290.6IU; vitamin c 55.4mg; folate 82.6mcg; calcium 185.1mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 46.2mg; potassium 615.8mg; sodium 600.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1/2 high-fat meat, 2 fat
