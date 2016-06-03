Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage

About 10 minutes before the vegetables are done, pat steak dry and cut into 4 equal portions. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until very hot, but not smoking. Add the steaks and cook until browned on the bottom, 2 to 4 minutes. Turn over, reduce heat to medium-low and cook to desired doneness, 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer to a plate and loosely cover with foil.