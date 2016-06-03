Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

40 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Cook bacon in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat until crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Pour the bacon fat into a small heatproof bowl. If necessary, add oil to make 2 tablespoons.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, about 30 seconds. Add spinach by the handful and cook, stirring, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a colander; press out excess liquid. Return the spinach to the pan and season with vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and salt.

  • Cut a 3 1/2-inch hole in the middle of each slice of bread. (Save the rounds for another use, if desired.) Heat 1 tablespoon of the reserved bacon fat in the skillet over medium-high heat. Cook 2 slices of bread, pressing with a spatula, until lightly browned, 1 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining fat and bread. Fill each hole with spinach. Make a deep well in the spinach and break an egg into each well.

  • Bake, rotating the baking sheet 180 degrees about halfway through, 10 to 14 minutes for soft-set yolks. Serve sprinkled with crumbled bacon and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

1 open-face sandwich
302 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 29.7g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 3.2g; fat 12.7g; saturated fat 3.2g; cholesterol 191.2mg; vitamin a iu 10908.6IU; vitamin c 32.6mg; folate 267.5mcg; calcium 237.6mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 140.8mg; potassium 886mg; sodium 646mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 3g.
1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 1 fat
