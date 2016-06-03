Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

Good idea for a quick, easy, and healthy dish. Since I have to eat gluten-free, which means buying very expensive bread ($7.00 for a smaller loaf with smaller slices than regular bread), it would be a waste of money and food to cut out the centres and throw them away. To modify this recipe, I would toast the cut-out bread to have on the side or simply toast the bread as you did in the pan or in a toaster, and prepare the spinach/egg/bacon per the recipe and place it on top of the whole slice of bread.