Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for Two
The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred varieties.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska) is considered the best choice for the environment because it's sustainably fished. Look for sustainably farmed Atlantic salmon, too (the label may say land- or tank-based); conventional farming methods endanger the wild salmon population. For more information about sustainable seafood, go to seafoodwatch.org.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon & 1 1/4 cups pasta
Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 44g; carbohydrates 45.3g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 2.1g; fat 28.4g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 79.6mg; vitamin a iu 590.7IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; folate 48mcg; calcium 371.4mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 142.1mg; potassium 767.8mg; sodium 537.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:
3 starch, 4 lean meat, 4 1/2 fat