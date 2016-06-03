Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for Two

Nice flavor I used Amore Pesto Paste vs ref. prepared pesto. Since this was my first experience ever using any type of pesto I just added a little at a time mixed with Egg Noodles vs. Fettuccine and glad I did. I probably used about 1 tablespoon or more it was so good! All together it was a quick and tasty meal. The meal was for 2 servings. We will have this more often! Cons: Quick meal to serve