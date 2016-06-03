Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for Two

The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred varieties.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add fettuccine and cook until just tender, about 9 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl. Toss with pesto.

  • Meanwhile, season salmon with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a medium cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook, turning once, until just opaque in the middle, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Serve the salmon with the pasta.

Tips

Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska) is considered the best choice for the environment because it's sustainably fished. Look for sustainably farmed Atlantic salmon, too (the label may say land- or tank-based); conventional farming methods endanger the wild salmon population. For more information about sustainable seafood, go to seafoodwatch.org.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon & 1 1/4 cups pasta
Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 44g; carbohydrates 45.3g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 2.1g; fat 28.4g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 79.6mg; vitamin a iu 590.7IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; folate 48mcg; calcium 371.4mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 142.1mg; potassium 767.8mg; sodium 537.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 4 lean meat, 4 1/2 fat

Reviews (1)

EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2015
Nice flavor I used Amore Pesto Paste vs ref. prepared pesto. Since this was my first experience ever using any type of pesto I just added a little at a time mixed with Egg Noodles vs. Fettuccine and glad I did. I probably used about 1 tablespoon or more it was so good! All together it was a quick and tasty meal. The meal was for 2 servings. We will have this more often! Cons: Quick meal to serve Read More
