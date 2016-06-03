Shrimp Kebabs with Curry-Coconut Glaze

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Try this Thai shrimp skewer recipe alongside quinoa and stir-fried broccoli or double or triple the recipe and serve the kebabs as a party appetizer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven rack 3 to 4 inches from the broiler; preheat broiler to high. Line a baking sheet with foil.

    Advertisement

  • Heat curry paste in a small saucepan over medium heat for 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk, honey and fish sauce and cook, stirring frequently, until reduced to about 1/2 cup, about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer 1/4 cup of the sauce to a large bowl (reserve remaining sauce for dipping). Stir in oil, lime juice, pepper and salt. Add shrimp, mushrooms and scallions; stir to combine. Thread shrimp, mushrooms and scallions onto eight 10- to 12-inch skewers and place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Broil until the shrimp are cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve with the reserved sauce.

Tips

Equipment: Eight 10- to 12-inch skewers

Refrigerate leftover coconut milk for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 2 months. It will appear separated when thawed; simply shake until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 skewers & 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 11.6g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 6.2g; fat 8g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 182.6mg; vitamin a iu 226.2IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; folate 24.9mcg; calcium 97.2mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 48.3mg; potassium 547.9mg; sodium 565.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022