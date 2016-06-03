Green Chicken Curry

If you're looking for a basic green Thai chicken curry recipe, start here. Green is the hottest type of curry paste; to take this chicken recipe down a notch, try red Thai curry paste (considered “medium” heat) or mild yellow curry paste. If you have a shellfish allergy, compare curry paste ingredient lists--some brands contain shrimp and some don't.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

40 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and scallions and cook, stirring, until the chicken is no longer pink, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon.

  • Add sweet potato to the pan and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add coconut milk, curry paste, fish sauce, bok choy and green beans; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium, cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the pan and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in basil and lime juice.

about 1 1/4 cups
360 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 20.4g; dietary fiber 3.5g; sugars 6.1g; fat 20.3g; saturated fat 7.3g; cholesterol 104.1mg; vitamin a iu 11533.3IU; vitamin c 30.9mg; folate 57.3mcg; calcium 105.1mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 50.3mg; potassium 682mg; sodium 618.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
