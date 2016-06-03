Green Chicken Curry

I usually don't rate things like this... but I made an account to do so for this one. This one is fantastic. I didn't really know what I was doing with this recipe, but kept going. Pretty awesome. I added mushrooms as per JA1988's suggestion, and used kale for the veggies, and a normal potato for the sweet potato, and chicken breast instead of thighs. It was still fantastic. I served with rice (can you serve curry without rice?), and it's almost too spicy for my tastes (I'm a lightweight with a deathwish though). Love this recipe and I'll be making it again. Super easy, tasty, and keeps you warm on a cold night. Lovely.