Chai Peanut Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chai-flavored peanut butter. Try it on toast or whizzed into a smoothie with coconut milk and banana.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 1.6g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 2.5g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; folate 31mcg; calcium 19.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 57.1mg; potassium 204.1mg; sodium 74.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 fat