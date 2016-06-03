Chai Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chai-flavored peanut butter. Try it on toast or whizzed into a smoothie with coconut milk and banana.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Spread peanuts in a shallow baking dish. Bake, stirring once or twice, until fragrant, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; add vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger and salt. Process, stopping to scrape down the sides (and give your food processor a little rest) as needed, until smooth and creamy, at least 6 minutes and up to 10 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 6.9g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 1.6g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 2.5g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; folate 31mcg; calcium 19.8mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 57.1mg; potassium 204.1mg; sodium 74.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
3 fat
