This makes me question everything I thought I knew about peanut butter... I used my vitamix to make this- and I think the same thing would have happened in a food processor also- it gets forced under the blade and then nothing happens... so it takes some patience and scraping and moving around of ingredients. Totally worth it, though. It's heaven. I cut down on the honey because we are sensitive to sweet and we think it's perfect. A tiny bit on a spoon has been our dessert all week. It's also great in breakfast smoothies. Pros: spreadable even stored in fridge, cost effective compared to other specialty store bought butters Cons: takes a little patience