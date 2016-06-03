Curry Cashew Butter
Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for curry-flavored cashew butter. Try it on toast, stir a few tablespoons into a pot of butternut squash soup or combine with a little coconut milk to make a sauce for pasta.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.5g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 2.9g; folate 20.8mcg; calcium 14.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 78.2mg; potassium 170.8mg; sodium 77.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 fat