Curry Cashew Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for curry-flavored cashew butter. Try it on toast, stir a few tablespoons into a pot of butternut squash soup or combine with a little coconut milk to make a sauce for pasta.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Spread cashews in a shallow baking dish. Bake, stirring once or twice, until fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; add oil, curry powder and salt. Process, stopping to scrape down the sides (and give your food processor a little rest) as needed, until smooth and creamy, at least 8 minutes and up to 10 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 9.9g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.5g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 2.9g; folate 20.8mcg; calcium 14.2mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 78.2mg; potassium 170.8mg; sodium 77.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022