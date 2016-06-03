No-Nut Butter

If you have a nut allergy or need to pack nut-free lunches, try this easy recipe for homemade no-nut butter. For the best flavor, don't skip toasting the seeds.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Spread sunflower seeds, ground flaxseed and sesame seeds in a shallow baking dish. Bake, stirring once or twice, until fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; add oil, honey and salt. Process, stopping to scrape down the sides (and give your food processor a little rest) as needed, until smooth and creamy, at least 5 minutes and up to 10 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 2.8g; fat 19.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 2IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 53.2mcg; calcium 46.5mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 49.7mg; potassium 214.9mg; sodium 74.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

4 fat
