No-Nut Butter
If you have a nut allergy or need to pack nut-free lunches, try this easy recipe for homemade no-nut butter. For the best flavor, don't skip toasting the seeds.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 8.7g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 2.8g; fat 19.8g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 2IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 53.2mcg; calcium 46.5mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 49.7mg; potassium 214.9mg; sodium 74.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
4 fat