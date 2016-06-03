Coconut-Sesame Cashew Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade cashew butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or whizzed into a smoothie.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

15 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Spread cashews, coconut and sesame seeds in a shallow baking dish. Bake, stirring once or twice, until fragrant, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; add oil and salt. Process, stopping to scrape down the sides (and give your food processor a little rest) as needed, until smooth and creamy, at least 8 minutes and up to 10 minutes.

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Coconut oil is solid at temperatures below 76°F. To melt solidified coconut oil, remove the lid and place the container in a bowl of very hot water; stir frequently until melted.

2 tablespoons
198 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 9.7g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 1.5g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 4.5g; vitamin a iu 0.2IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 34.4mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 77.7mg; potassium 173.6mg; sodium 78.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
