Seared Pork with Five-Spice Rhubarb Sauce

In a play on Peking duck, rhubarb replaces plums in the typical sauce in this healthy pork recipe. The rhubarb sauce is also great with chicken or seafood, or as a dip for your favorite dumplings.

April McGreger
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine rhubarb, water, 1/3 cup honey, hoisin, garlic, ginger, 1 teaspoon five-spice powder and crushed red pepper in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and the rhubarb is very soft, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1 tablespoon soy sauce and lemon juice. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the sauce to a small bowl; refrigerate the remaining sauce until ready to serve.

  • To make marinade, add the remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 tablespoon oil to the 2 tablespoons sauce. Season pork chops with the remaining 1 teaspoon five-spice powder, pepper and salt. Place the chops in a dish or sealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade; turn to coat well. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Blot the chops with paper towels. Lightly rub both sides with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Cook the chops on one side for 3 minutes. Turn them over and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 140 degrees F, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Transfer the chops to a platter, tent with foil and let rest for 5 minutes. Reheat the refrigerated sauce. Slice the pork and serve with the sauce, scallions and pancakes (or tortillas), if using.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip:

To make Chinese-style pancakes, mix 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup boiling water in a bowl until combined (the mixture will look shaggy). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Divide into 12 equal portions; roll each portion into a ball. Cover with a damp kitchen towel. Working with one at a time, on a lightly floured surface and with a floured rolling pin, roll each ball into a 5- to 6-inch pancake. Cook in batches in a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet (or griddle) over medium heat until speckled with golden brown spots, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Keep warm in a foil package or wrapped in a clean towel. Makes: 12 pancakes.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3-4 oz. pork & about 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 18.2g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 15.3g; fat 8g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 57.4mg; vitamin a iu 130.9IU; vitamin c 3.9mg; folate 8mcg; calcium 49.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 24.6mg; potassium 346.1mg; sodium 286.3mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 15g.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat

