Seared Pork with Five-Spice Rhubarb Sauce
In a play on Peking duck, rhubarb replaces plums in the typical sauce in this healthy pork recipe. The rhubarb sauce is also great with chicken or seafood, or as a dip for your favorite dumplings.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip:
To make Chinese-style pancakes, mix 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup boiling water in a bowl until combined (the mixture will look shaggy). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Divide into 12 equal portions; roll each portion into a ball. Cover with a damp kitchen towel. Working with one at a time, on a lightly floured surface and with a floured rolling pin, roll each ball into a 5- to 6-inch pancake. Cook in batches in a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet (or griddle) over medium heat until speckled with golden brown spots, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Keep warm in a foil package or wrapped in a clean towel. Makes: 12 pancakes.
People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.
Nutrition Facts
1 other carbohydrate, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat