Rhubarb & Lamb Tagine

In this healthy lamb stew recipe, rhubarb contributes a savory-tart flavor. Pork shoulder would be good in place of the lamb if you prefer. Serve over whole-wheat couscous or an aromatic brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.

April McGreger
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

3 hrs 30 mins
6

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

  • Season lamb with 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they start to brown around the edges, 6 to 10 minutes. Add garlic, cinnamon sticks, cumin seeds, ginger and cayenne; cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add tomatoes and their juice, rhubarb, broth, raisins (or currants) and brown sugar; increase heat to high and bring to a lively simmer. Nestle the lamb into the stew and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Transfer to the oven.

  • Bake until the lamb is meltingly tender, about 2 hours.

  • Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees . Uncover the pot and bake until the sauce has slightly reduced, 30 to 45 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Serve topped with parsley.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

about 1 1/3 cups
366 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 33.2g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 20.6g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 6.4g; cholesterol 93.8mg; vitamin a iu 1061.7IU; vitamin c 31.4mg; folate 54.5mcg; calcium 149.5mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 61.6mg; potassium 1047mg; sodium 458.2mg; thiamin 0.9mg; added sugar 7g.
2 1/2 vegetable, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
