Rhubarb & Lamb Tagine
In this healthy lamb stew recipe, rhubarb contributes a savory-tart flavor. Pork shoulder would be good in place of the lamb if you prefer. Serve over whole-wheat couscous or an aromatic brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Serving Size:about 1 1/3 cups
366 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 33.2g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 20.6g; fat 13.8g; saturated fat 6.4g; cholesterol 93.8mg; vitamin a iu 1061.7IU; vitamin c 31.4mg; folate 54.5mcg; calcium 149.5mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 61.6mg; potassium 1047mg; sodium 458.2mg; thiamin 0.9mg; added sugar 7g.
2 1/2 vegetable, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat