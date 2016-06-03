Double-Tahini Hummus

You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.

Michael Solomonov
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chickpeas in a medium saucepan and cover with 2 inches of water; stir in baking soda. Soak overnight. (Alternatively, to quick-soak: Bring the chickpea mixture in the saucepan to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 1 hour.)

  • Drain the chickpeas and rinse well. Rinse out the pan. Return the chickpeas to the pan and cover with 2 inches fresh water. Add garlic. Bring to a boil. Keep at a rolling boil until the chickpeas are tender and almost falling apart, 25 to 40 minutes.

  • Reserve about 3/4 cup of the cooking water, then drain the chickpeas. Set aside 2 tablespoons of the prettiest chickpeas for garnish. Rinse the remaining chickpeas and garlic and set the colander over a bowl. Refrigerate the chickpea mixture, reserved cooking water and pretty chickpeas separately overnight.

  • The next day, combine the chickpeas, 6 of the garlic cloves and 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water in a food processor (or blender) with 1/4 cup each oil, tahini and 1/4 cup lemon juice, salt and cumin. Process until creamy. Transfer to a serving bowl. Puree the remaining 1/4 cup each oil and tahini with the remaining garlic clove, 2 table-spoons of the cooking water and 1 tablespoon lemon juice until smooth.

  • Make an indention in the center of the hummus and spoon in the tahini-lemon mixture. Sprinkle the hummus with cumin and paprika, if desired. Garnish with the reserved whole chickpeas and parsley.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate hummus (without garnishes) for up to 5 days. Garnish just before serving.

Tahini is a thick paste of ground sesame seeds. Look for it in large supermarkets in the Middle Eastern section or near other nut butters. Sadaf is one of our favorite brands--it's nutty, creamy and never bitter.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 10.5g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 1.5g; fat 11.8g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 92.4IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; folate 60.2mcg; calcium 29.1mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 22.3mg; potassium 135.2mg; sodium 138.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 lean meat, 2 fat
