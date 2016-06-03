Chinese Chive Pancakes
In this traditional Chinese pancake recipe, chives are added for a pretty green hue and savory flavor. Serve as an appetizer with a soy dipping sauce or use like a tortilla for chicken or pork that's been marinated in ginger and soy sauce. The amount of water needed for the dough will vary depending on the type of flour and the humidity.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare dough through Step 3 up to 4 hours ahead. Wrap cooled pancakes airtight and freeze for up to 1 month. Reheat (without defrosting) in a 350°F oven.
Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok
Chinese chives taste like a cross between a leek and a ramp with a garlicky edge. Trim the white stem end before using. Look for them during the spring in summer at farmers' markets and year-round in Asian markets. They can be used interchangeably with flowering garlic chives, yellow chives and “plain” garden chives.
If you don't have a food processor, combine flour and sugar in a bowl and stir in 2/3 cup boiling water. After stirring in boiling water, add a little cold water (1/4 to 1/3 cup) until a dough is formed and pulls away from the sides of bowl as you stir.
Nutrition Facts
1 1/2 starch, 1 fat