Chinese Chive Pancakes

Lined a cutting board with several thicknesses of paper towels. Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large heavy skillet (not nonstick) over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in 1 1/2 teaspoons peanut (or grapeseed) oil and reduce heat to medium. Carefully add 1 pancake and cook, lightly pressing with a metal spatula, until lightly golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Carefully turn the pancake over and cook, pressing with the spatula, until golden on the second side, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer pancake to the prepared cutting board. Cook the remaining pancakes, using 1 1/2 teaspoons oil per batch and adjusting heat between medium-high and medium, so that there's a constant sizzling and the oil gives off a wisp of smoke. (If there's lots of smoke the heat is too high.) Cut each pancake into 6 to 8 wedges and serve immediately.