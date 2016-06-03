Chinese Chive Pancakes

In this traditional Chinese pancake recipe, chives are added for a pretty green hue and savory flavor. Serve as an appetizer with a soy dipping sauce or use like a tortilla for chicken or pork that's been marinated in ginger and soy sauce. The amount of water needed for the dough will vary depending on the type of flour and the humidity.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

1 hr 40 mins
8

  • Combine 2 cups flour and sugar in a food processor (see Tips). With the motor running add boiling water and process until the dough forms a ball and completely pulls away from the sides. The dough should not be sticky or dry. If it's sticky, add 1 to 2 tablespoons flour and process for a few seconds more. If it seems dry, add 1 to 2 tablespoons cold water and process for a few seconds more.

  • Remove the dough and knead with lightly floured hands for 30 seconds. It should be smooth and elastic. Lightly dust a medium bowl with flour, place the dough in it and cover with a damp kitchen towel. Let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

  • Lightly dust your work surface and hands with flour. Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces and cover with a damp kitchen towel. One at a time, form each piece into a ball, then flatten with one hand to make a thick disc. With a lightly floured rolling pin, roll into a 7-inch round. Lightly brush with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil. Evenly sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and 2 tablespoons chives, then tightly roll into a fat rope. Tightly coil the rope, pinching the end of rope to seal. Cover with a dampened kitchen towel and let rest for 15 to 20 minutes. Dust the work surface and rolling pin with flour and roll each coiled bun into a 7-inch round. Cover with a dampened towel. (The dough can be held at room temperature, covered, for up to 4 hours.)

  • Lined a cutting board with several thicknesses of paper towels. Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large heavy skillet (not nonstick) over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in 1 1/2 teaspoons peanut (or grapeseed) oil and reduce heat to medium. Carefully add 1 pancake and cook, lightly pressing with a metal spatula, until lightly golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Carefully turn the pancake over and cook, pressing with the spatula, until golden on the second side, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer pancake to the prepared cutting board. Cook the remaining pancakes, using 1 1/2 teaspoons oil per batch and adjusting heat between medium-high and medium, so that there's a constant sizzling and the oil gives off a wisp of smoke. (If there's lots of smoke the heat is too high.) Cut each pancake into 6 to 8 wedges and serve immediately.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare dough through Step 3 up to 4 hours ahead. Wrap cooled pancakes airtight and freeze for up to 1 month. Reheat (without defrosting) in a 350°F oven.

Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok

Chinese chives taste like a cross between a leek and a ramp with a garlicky edge. Trim the white stem end before using. Look for them during the spring in summer at farmers' markets and year-round in Asian markets. They can be used interchangeably with flowering garlic chives, yellow chives and “plain” garden chives.

If you don't have a food processor, combine flour and sugar in a bowl and stir in 2/3 cup boiling water. After stirring in boiling water, add a little cold water (1/4 to 1/3 cup) until a dough is formed and pulls away from the sides of bowl as you stir.

1/2 pancake
160 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 25.1g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 0.5g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 131.2IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; folate 96.9mcg; calcium 8.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 8.6mg; potassium 43.6mg; sodium 146.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1 fat
