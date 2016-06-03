Shrimp & Chinese Chive Wonton Soup

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly dust with cornstarch. Loosely cover wonton wrappers with a barely damp kitchen towel. Take 6 of the wrappers and set in a row with one corner facing you. Place a rounded teaspoon of the shrimp filling on the bottom corner of each wrapper. Starting at the bottom, roll each wrapper up three-quarters of the way, tucking in the filling as you go. Press on both sides to seal. Lightly dab a few drops of water on one of two side corners, bring the side corners together, overlap them and press to seal. Place the filled wontons on the prepared pan. Repeat in 3 more batches to make 24 wontons.