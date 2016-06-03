Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein

Skip takeout and make a healthier Chinese lo mein at home that's packed with vegetables. Make sure you drain your noodles well before adding them, as wet noodles will turn your stir-fry into a soggy mess. For a less spicy option, omit the sriracha hot sauce.

Grace Young
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add noodles and cook according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Shake well to remove excess water. Transfer the noodles to a cutting board and roughly cut into thirds. Return the noodles to the pot and toss with sesame oil. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Trim 1/4 inch off broccoli (or broccolini) stalks. If the stalks are thicker than 1/2 inch, cut in half lengthwise. Keeping them separate, cut stalks and leaves into 2-inch-long pieces. Combine soy sauce, rice wine (or sherry) and hot sauce in a small bowl.

  • Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large heavy skillet (not nonstick) over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in 1 tablespoon peanut oil, add ginger and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Add mushrooms and the broccoli (or broccolini) stalks and stir-fry until all the oil is absorbed, about 30 seconds. Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and add the noodles and broccoli leaves; stir-fry until just combined, about 15 seconds. Stir the soy sauce mixture and swirl it in. Sprinkle with salt and stir-fry until the noodles are heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Tips

Equipment: 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok

Chinese broccoli has a slight bitter flavor reminiscent of broccoli rabe, which is a good substitute (as is broccolini). Look for it in Asian markets, at farmers' markets and some well-stocked supermarkets; opt for bunches with tight flower buds (open flowers are a sign of age).

Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking to flavor sauces, marinades and stir-fries. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets. In a pinch, dry sherry is a good substitute.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 53.3g; dietary fiber 4.7g; sugars 3.9g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 1505.9IU; vitamin c 81.4mg; folate 170.5mcg; calcium 76.5mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 37.3mg; potassium 491.8mg; sodium 426.9mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/29/2022