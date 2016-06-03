Spicy Vegetable Lo Mein

Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or large heavy skillet (not nonstick) over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in 1 tablespoon peanut oil, add ginger and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Add mushrooms and the broccoli (or broccolini) stalks and stir-fry until all the oil is absorbed, about 30 seconds. Swirl in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and add the noodles and broccoli leaves; stir-fry until just combined, about 15 seconds. Stir the soy sauce mixture and swirl it in. Sprinkle with salt and stir-fry until the noodles are heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.