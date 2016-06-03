Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars This was wonderful. Not having to cook anything made it really nice. Loved the toasted pecans with it. Next time I will use vanilla yogurt as the plain was too strong for my taste.

Rating: 4 stars Good pretty easy and filling.

Rating: 4 stars Surprisingly good for water oats berries yogurt. Comes together well. Key is to mix it up a bit (creamy and harmonious) versus eating it in strict layers.

Rating: 4 stars I liked this a lot. The portion was too big. Add the yogurt even if you don't think you need it. It really pulled all the flavors together.