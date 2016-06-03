Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: 4.2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These overnight oats with Greek yogurt, blueberries and pecans are an easy, on-the-go-breakfast. If desired, reheat the oatmeal before adding the toppings.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oats, water and salt in a jar or bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, heat if desired, and top with blueberries, yogurt, pecans and syrup.

Tips

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 48.6g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 17.6g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 1.4mg; vitamin a iu 44.9IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 27.4mcg; calcium 57.4mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 127.7mg; potassium 297.3mg; sodium 161.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 9g.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

Reviews (5)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2016
This was wonderful. Not having to cook anything made it really nice. Loved the toasted pecans with it. Next time I will use vanilla yogurt as the plain was too strong for my taste. Read More
RaisinHell91
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2018
Good pretty easy and filling. Read More
EssieDee
Rating: 4 stars
07/08/2018
Surprisingly good for water oats berries yogurt. Comes together well. Key is to mix it up a bit (creamy and harmonious) versus eating it in strict layers. Read More
Kristi
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2020
I liked this a lot. The portion was too big. Add the yogurt even if you don't think you need it. It really pulled all the flavors together. Read More
Gina
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2020
OmG I have never liked oatmeal if it was not from an envelope packed with bunch of sugar but this is the best one I have ever eaten that is fresh and healthy. I made absolutely no changes to this recipe is perfect! Just give it a swirl to all ingredients before digging in and you won t regret it! Best eveeeeeeerrrr! Read More
