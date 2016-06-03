Chicken & Gnocchi Dumplings for Two

Here we use tender gnocchi in place of homemade dumplings in this rich and warming chicken and vegetable stew recipe. Freeze the remaining 8 ounces of gnocchi in an airtight container for another meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

35 mins
2

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add gnocchi and cook, stirring frequently, for 2 minutes. Stir in peas and cook until the gnocchi are tender, 1 to 2 minutes more. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, toss chicken with flour in a bowl until coated. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer the chicken to the pan (reserving the flour remaining in the bowl) and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 2 teaspoons oil to the pan. Add carrot, celery, onion, thyme and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle the reserved flour over the vegetables; stir to coat. Stir in broth and the chicken. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the stew is thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the gnocchi and peas and cook, gently stirring, until the gnocchi are hot, about 2 minutes.

2 cups
553 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 68.5g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 6.7g; fat 17.3g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 104.1mg; vitamin a iu 11546.7IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 78.3mcg; calcium 63.7mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 46.3mg; potassium 704.4mg; sodium 722.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
4 starch, 2 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
