Lamb Meatballs with Feta & Mushrooms
Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy lamb meatball recipe. We like to serve these meatballs with warm pita, cucumbers, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce or hummus.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Freeze baked, cooled meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet, then transfer to an airtight container. Freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat from frozen in a 350°F oven for about 25 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:5 meatballs
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 2.5g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 44.1mg; vitamin a iu 96.9IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 42.3mcg; calcium 80.9mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 39.9mg; potassium 386.8mg; sodium 360.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat