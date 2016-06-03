Lamb Meatballs with Feta & Mushrooms

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy lamb meatball recipe. We like to serve these meatballs with warm pita, cucumbers, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce or hummus.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely chop mushrooms, onion, celery and garlic in a food processor. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the vegetable mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Add breadcrumbs, pine nuts, feta, mint, oregano, lemon zest, salt and pepper to the cooled vegetables; stir until combined. Add lamb and mix gently to combine (do not overmix). Form into 30 meatballs (a scant 2 tablespoons each) and place on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake the meatballs until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees F, about 15 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Freeze baked, cooled meatballs in a single layer on a baking sheet, then transfer to an airtight container. Freeze for up to 3 months. Reheat from frozen in a 350°F oven for about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
5 meatballs
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 11.5g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 2.5g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 44.1mg; vitamin a iu 96.9IU; vitamin c 4.5mg; folate 42.3mcg; calcium 80.9mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 39.9mg; potassium 386.8mg; sodium 360.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/26/2022