Best Ever! I had never broiled chops before, but since we always have pork on NYD for good luck, this was my recipe! I was truly impressed! It was a delicious one pot meal, and the chops were tender and delicious! The only down side was they were a bit dark in color, not burned, but they didn't look as pretty as I would have liked! Will definitely use this recipe again! Pros: Melt-in-your-mouth Cons: Color was a bit dark