Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2015

10 mins
1

  • Bring water and salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in oats, reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, cover and let stand 2 to 3 minutes. Top with ricotta, figs, almonds and honey.

Overnight oats variation: Combine 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats with 1/2 cup water and a pinch of salt in a jar or bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. In the morning, add toppings. Eat cold or heat up. Makes about 1 cup.

Steel-cut oats variation: Bring 1 cup water and a pinch of salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Add 1/3 cup steel-cut oats, reduce heat to a bare simmer, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 2 to 3 minutes. Add toppings. Makes about 1 cup.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use oats that are labeled “gluten-free,” as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Serving Size: 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 53.3g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 21.8g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 9.6mg; vitamin a iu 121IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 28mcg; calcium 138mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 143.4mg; potassium 360.4mg; sodium 185.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 12g.
2 starch, 1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fat

rlocati1@comcast.net
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2017
Wonderful take on oatmeal. I try to do a different one each day from the many suggestions you have on Eating well. This is a great one too. Similar to an appetizer I do with fresh fig ricotta honey and pistachio. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2015
Made fig & ricotta oatmeal this morning. It was delicious. The toasted sliced almonds add nice nutty flavor to it. Will make it again. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
03/25/2015
This was a very nice surprise. Like canoli in a bowl! It's also very good with chopped prunes instead of the figs. Read More
